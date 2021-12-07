Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 198 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,324,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,427.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,421.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,420.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

