Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Lowered to $459.00 at KeyCorp

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $465.00 to $459.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $399.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.16. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $337.40 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 100.76%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

