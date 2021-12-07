Contrasting Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natura &Co and Olaplex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.17 billion 0.90 -$126.14 million N/A N/A Olaplex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Olaplex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natura &Co.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 1.71% 2.99% 1.37% Olaplex N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natura &Co and Olaplex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 1 2 0 2.67 Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92

Natura &Co presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 198.51%. Olaplex has a consensus target price of $34.73, indicating a potential upside of 38.63%. Given Natura &Co’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than Olaplex.

Summary

Natura &Co beats Olaplex on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, franchises, third-party online resellers, amenity accounts, and physical multibrand retailers primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

