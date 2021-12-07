Contrasting Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) & Its Peers

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVLY) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Codorus Valley Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 18.78% 8.42% 0.74% Codorus Valley Bancorp Competitors 19.70% 8.45% 0.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Codorus Valley Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp Competitors 395 1670 1410 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Codorus Valley Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Codorus Valley Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $91.61 million $8.44 million 12.65 Codorus Valley Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.74

Codorus Valley Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp. Codorus Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp peers beat Codorus Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

