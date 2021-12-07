Contrasting Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) & iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK)

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

iFresh has a beta of -2.74, indicating that its share price is 374% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iFresh and Arko’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh $89.45 million 0.01 -$8.29 million ($0.02) -1.28 Arko $3.91 billion 0.30 $13.19 million $0.16 58.25

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than iFresh. iFresh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for iFresh and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25

Arko has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.91%. Given Arko’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than iFresh.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of iFresh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of iFresh shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iFresh and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh N/A N/A N/A Arko 0.58% 18.22% 1.40%

Summary

Arko beats iFresh on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iFresh

iFresh, Inc. engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

