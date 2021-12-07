Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) VP Sells $116,732.95 in Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ED opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $82.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,738,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.