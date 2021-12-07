ConocoPhillips to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.02 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will earn $6.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.07.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.81 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.