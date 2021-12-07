Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 350,806 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,144,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 350,806 shares during the quarter. Brooks Automation comprises 1.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $117,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

In related news, insider David Jarzynka sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,228,882.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 41,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $4,931,933.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,533 shares of company stock worth $12,681,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.10. 26,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,497. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

