Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,335 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.81% of Grand Canyon Education worth $71,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.63. 3,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,749. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.47. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.25.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

