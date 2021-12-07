Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 846 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $36,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $11.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $479.92. 1,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $492.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.19. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.90 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,143 shares of company stock worth $14,723,399. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

