Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,782 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Teleflex worth $21,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.73.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX traded up $6.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.64. 3,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,081. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

