Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 5,616 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 25.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,114,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.36.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

