Concorde Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,787 shares during the period. BCE comprises approximately 0.8% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

BCE stock opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

