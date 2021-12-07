Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.44. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.