Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $787,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Datadog by 149.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 144,748 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Datadog by 45.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $164.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,152.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $1,092,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $282,097.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,827,777 shares of company stock valued at $461,856,400 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

