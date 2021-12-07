Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

