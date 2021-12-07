Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million.Computer Task Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.180 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,844. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $134.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

