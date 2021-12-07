Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Compugen stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. Compugen has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $15.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 32.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 572,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 37.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 446,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 95.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 384,884 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Compugen by 2,074.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 343,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 160,523 shares in the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

