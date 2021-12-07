Comparing Upstart (UPST) & Its Competitors

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Upstart to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Upstart alerts:

This table compares Upstart and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 12.30% 15.32% 9.06% Upstart Competitors 42.81% -36.04% 3.75%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upstart and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 1 2 6 0 2.56 Upstart Competitors 364 1336 1616 58 2.41

Upstart currently has a consensus price target of $270.78, indicating a potential upside of 53.71%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 31.84%. Given Upstart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upstart and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million $5.98 million 220.20 Upstart Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 18.20

Upstart’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Upstart beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.