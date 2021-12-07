Comparing Greystone Logistics (GLGI) & The Competition

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS: GLGI) is one of 35 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Greystone Logistics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics’ rivals have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greystone Logistics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $64.93 million $3.35 million 5.31 Greystone Logistics Competitors $2.65 billion $329.52 million 41.38

Greystone Logistics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics. Greystone Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Greystone Logistics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Logistics Competitors 282 1037 1577 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.57%. Given Greystone Logistics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greystone Logistics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 8.66% 25.72% 7.08% Greystone Logistics Competitors -7.46% 1.16% 3.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greystone Logistics rivals beat Greystone Logistics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

