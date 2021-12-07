Comparing FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Oportun Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $583.70 million 1.04 -$45.08 million $1.38 15.54

FG New America Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial.

Profitability

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial 7.27% 19.91% 2.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FG New America Acquisition and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

FG New America Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 137.50%. Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $26.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.71%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Oportun Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats FG New America Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

