Comparing Castor Maritime (CTRM) and Its Peers

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Castor Maritime to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime’s peers have a beta of -5.32, meaning that their average stock price is 632% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Castor Maritime and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $12.49 million -$1.75 million 11.60 Castor Maritime Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million 2.35

Castor Maritime’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime. Castor Maritime is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime 29.17% 9.68% 7.70% Castor Maritime Competitors -0.98% 4.13% 3.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Castor Maritime and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Castor Maritime Competitors 450 1509 1667 69 2.37

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 35.05%. Given Castor Maritime’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Castor Maritime has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

