Comparing Calix (NYSE:CALX) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) and Calix (NYSE:CALX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Calix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Calix $541.24 million 7.76 $33.48 million $3.59 18.35

Calix has higher revenue and earnings than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Calix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A Calix 1 2 5 0 2.50

Calix has a consensus price target of $58.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.18%. Given Calix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Calix is more favorable than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Profitability

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Calix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A Calix 36.05% 22.95% 16.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Calix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Calix beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. It enables communication service providers to provide a wide range of revenue-generating services from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The firm focuses on communications service providers access networks with the portion of the network, which governs available bandwidth and determines the range and quality of services that can be offered to subscribers. It also develops and sells carrier-class hardware and software products. The company was founded by Michael L. Hatfield and Carl E. Russo in August 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

