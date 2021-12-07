Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Paula S. Petersen Sells 1,282 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,174. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $69.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

