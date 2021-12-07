Comerica Bank Takes Position in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 134.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Braskem during the second quarter worth about $1,386,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Braskem during the second quarter worth about $1,287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 116.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Braskem during the first quarter worth about $492,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

NYSE:BAK opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70. Braskem S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $2.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 11.6%.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

