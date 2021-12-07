Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,375 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,224 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 81.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 0.92.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

