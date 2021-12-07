Comerica Bank Acquires New Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.