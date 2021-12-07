Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,439,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 16,784,730 shares.The stock last traded at $49.48 and had previously closed at $52.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

The company has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

