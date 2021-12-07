Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Increased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,167,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,583 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 3.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $315,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 83,388 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,896. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

