Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

