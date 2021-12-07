Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,413,941. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $205.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

