Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,011 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for 1.7% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in BHP Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 5,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.51. 149,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.