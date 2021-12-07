Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider Acquires £204,600 in Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA) insider David Gosnell purchased 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £204,600 ($271,316.80).

Shares of COA opened at GBX 69.20 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Coats Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 55.20 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.90 ($1.06). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.29.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.13) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.26) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.