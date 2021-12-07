CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $457.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

