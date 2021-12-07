CMC Financial Group Sells 35,357 Shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE)

CMC Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,101,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,357 shares during the period. Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF comprises approximately 33.0% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF were worth $56,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 307,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $908,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF by 1,581.6% in the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 810,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 762,316 shares in the last quarter.

BATS DUDE opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09.

