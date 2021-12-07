ClinTex CTi (CTI) Trading Down 25.5% Over Last Week

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $6.10 million and $235,859.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

