Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp Sells 1,000 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $100,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Herbert Knapp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $108,560.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66.

CLH opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.70. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,475,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after purchasing an additional 82,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

