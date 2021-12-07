Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp Sells 1,000 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $100,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeffrey Herbert Knapp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 19th, Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $108,560.00.
- On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66.
CLH opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.70. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,475,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after purchasing an additional 82,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
Featured Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.