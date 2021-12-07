Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Head to Head Comparison

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Clarus shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Clarus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clarus and Solo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus 5.73% 17.30% 10.90% Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clarus and Solo Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus $224.01 million 4.36 $5.55 million $0.58 45.50 Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clarus has higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clarus and Solo Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus 0 0 4 0 3.00 Solo Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86

Clarus presently has a consensus price target of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.99%. Solo Brands has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.22%. Given Solo Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Clarus.

Summary

Clarus beats Solo Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities. The Sierra segment produces bullets and ammunition for both rifles and pistols. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

