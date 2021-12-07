Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLZNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clariant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clariant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Get Clariant alerts:

Shares of CLZNY opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. Clariant has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.