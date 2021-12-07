Citigroup Initiates Coverage on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s previous close.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.12.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,943,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,595,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,924,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 56,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $3,355,248.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,908,639 shares of company stock valued at $101,654,679 over the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.