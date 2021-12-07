Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,977 Shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 7.01% of ProShares Ultra High Yield worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of UJB opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra High Yield has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $79.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.58.

