Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,246 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDIV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,463 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $312,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.94 and a 12 month high of $31.49.

