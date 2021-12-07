Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,253 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

EWJV stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

