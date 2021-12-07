CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

CINT stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. CI&T has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

