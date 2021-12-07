Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$15.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Cineplex stock opened at C$11.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.97. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$8.11 and a 52 week high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$733.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$250.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

