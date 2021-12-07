Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$15.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.94.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Cineplex stock opened at C$11.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.97. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$8.11 and a 52 week high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$733.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
