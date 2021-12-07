Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,104 shares during the quarter. Chimera Investment makes up about 1.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 147.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIM. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

