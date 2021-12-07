Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $16,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 17.3% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $152.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.94 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,323 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

