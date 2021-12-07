Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $20,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 48,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 36.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 21.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $80.92 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.92.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.