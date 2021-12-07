Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $21,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,632.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.67. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.