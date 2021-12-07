Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $19.08 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $19,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Equifax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.46.

Equifax stock opened at $282.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.41. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $292.31.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

